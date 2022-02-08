Dudu scored one goal and created another as Palmeiras defeated Al Ahly 2-0 on Tuesday to reach the Club World Cup final and set up a potential showdown with Chelsea.
The playmaker released Raphael Veiga for the opening goal just before half-time and then fired in a second for Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras early in the second half.
The Brazilian side await the winner of Wednesday’s second semi-final between Chelsea and Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, the record four-time Asian champions.
Roughly two-thirds of the 15,000-seat Al Nahyan Stadium was occupied by green-clad Palmeiras fans, many of whom made the 12,000-kilometre trip from Sao Paulo, for a repeat of last year’s third-place play-off won on penalties by Al Ahly.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us