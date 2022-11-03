Dumped cars, diggers, tyres and scrap metal are being removed from what the Planning Authority say is Gozo's largest illegal scrapyard.

The action began early on Thursday at the 15,000 square metre agricultural site in Xewkija.

Trucks laden with scrap metal.

Several enforcement notices were issued at the Triq Tal-Kanal site before direct action was taken, a PA spokesperson said.

Pristine views of Mġarr Ix-Xini serve as a backdrop to the operation.

Scrap metal lines a country road in Xewkija

A spokesperson for the planning authority said the site was Gozo’s largest illegal scrapyard and had been operating for years.

Police officers were also on site.

Two weeks ago, the PA took similar steps in Siġġiewi, clearing 10,000 square metres of agricultural land, which had also been illegally converted into a scrapyard.

On the day the man responsible for the site was arrested by police on the scene as he became aggressive and threatened PA officials.