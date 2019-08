Firefighters were called out on Wednesday evening after rubbish dumped at the abandoned Savoy Hotel in Sliema caught fire.

A spokesman for the Civil Protection Department said it was probable that the fire was started by a passer-by.

The fire was quickly brought under control and no injuries were reported.

Residents who live in the area told Times of Malta that squatters regularly set up home inside the abandoned hotel

Video: Romina Cavallari