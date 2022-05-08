The Don Bosco Oratory and the Past Pupils and Friends of Don Bosco of Gozo commemorated the 50th anniversary of the death of Dun Alwiġ Mizzi, SDB, the first Salesian director and a great benefactor of the oratory.

A Mass was celebrated at the oratory chapel on Sunday, May 1. The main celebrant, Fr Charles Cini, SDB, was assisted by current director Fr Effie Masini and Mgr Carmelo Mercieca, who was responsible for the oratory for eight years following the departure of the Salesians from Gozo.

Present for the celebration were past pupils and relatives of Dun Alwiġ, who was responsible for the running of the oratory between 1947 and 1957, and for a brief period between 1964 and 1965, establishing strong Salesian roots in Gozo. Fr Mizzi, of Għarb, died in Catania on April 7, 1972.

A photographic exhibition highlighting Dun Alwiġ’s work in Gozo is currently being displayed in the front hall of the oratory.

The Past Pupils and Friends of Don Bosco (Gozo) Association also held its annual general meeting on May 1, during which a new committee was elected. Paul Zammit, of Victoria, was elected president, succeeding Toni Mizzi, who passed away last year.