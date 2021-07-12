On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the exhumation and transfer of the remains of Dun Ġużepp Cauchi (1900-1955) to San Lawrenz cemetery, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma recently led a concelebrated Mass at the cemetery together with San Lawrenz parish priest Charles Sultana, former parish priest Canon Michael Borg, Għarb archpriest Mgr Trevor Sultana, Fr Gabriel Micallef OFM, Mgr Franġisk Sultana and Canon Alex Cauchi.

The Dun Ġużepp Cauchi monument at San Lawrenz cemetery. Photo: Charles Spiteri

Dun Ġużepp led an exemplary life of humility and suffering in silence, fasting daily and spending entire nights in prayer to share in the Lord’s suffering and in the burden of the cross.

In his homily, Mgr Teuma said: “It is important that we are positive in life. It is our responsibility that when we meet someone we pass on a word of consolation, not of criticism. Jealousy can kill a person. We you suppress a person from your life, you will be killing her deep down in your heart.”

At the end of Mass, George Borg, Dun Ġużepp Cauchi Commemoration Committee secretary presented Mgr Teuma with a memento of the occasion.

The transfer of the remains of Dun Ġużepp Cauchi, together with the remains of two other priests, Fr Karm Mizzi and Fr Lawrenz Gauci who were buried in the same grave, took place on July 8, 2001, from taż-Żejt cemetery in Għarb to San Lawrenz square from where the remains of the three priests were carried shoulder-high in a procession.

The exhumation process was led by Dr Anthony Abela Medici and other forensic experts in the presence of the ecclesiastical authorities. Dun Ġużepp Cauchi died on August 13, 1955, aged 55.

Items belonging to Dun Ġużepp were elevated from the grave and are now preserved at Dar Dun Ġużepp Cauchi in San Lawrenz.

Former Presidents Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and George Abela visited the house during their tenure of office.