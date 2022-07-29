On the occasion of the 18th anniversary of the death of the Servant of God, Dun Mikiel Attard, Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a concelebrated Mass at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary on Friday, July 29, at 8pm. All priests and the faithful are invited to attend. On Saturday, July 30, the anniversary of the death of Dun Mikiel, sanctuary rector Fr Gerald Buhagiar will celebrated Mass with homily at 8.30am, followed by adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until noon.

Dun Mikiel Attard (1933-2004), of Nadur, was a holy priest who, notwithstanding his death 18 years ago, is still remembered by hundreds who regularly visit his grave at the Nadur cemetery seeking his intercession. In August 2012, former Bishop Mario Grech published the edict formally launching the diocesan process for his beatification.

In late 2020, through the initiative of Fr Buhagiar, a painting of Dun Mikiel, by Manuel Farrugia, has been placed on permanent display inside the Immaculate Conception chapel at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary. Also on display is the chasuble of Dun Mikiel, the one worn by the late Bishop Nikol Cauchi who presided over his funeral Mass.

Every third Wednesday of the month, a prayer meeting on the spirituality of Dun Mikiel is held at the parish church of Nadur. It is led by the vicar Fr Ruben Micallef.