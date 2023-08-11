Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma led a concelebrated Mass at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary on the occasion of the 19th anniversary of the death of Dun Mikiel Attard, described as a ‘Servant of God’.

In his homily Mgr Teuma highlighted some of the salient virtues which Dun Mikiel possessed. He said every person had a hidden treasure and it was important that each one of us recognised this gift. Mgr Teuma said Dun Mikiel did his very best to deliver this reality to the community, including the engaged and married, youths, workers and social workers, the poor and the sick, parliamentarians and emigrants in Australia and other countries.

Meanwhile, Mgr Joseph Grech of Nadur was appointed postulator for the cause of the beatification and canonisation of Dun Mikiel, while Mgr Edward Xuereb of Xewkija was appointed vice postulator.

The remains of Dun Mikiel have been transferred to Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary.

Dun Mikiel was born in Nadur on October 1, 1933 and ordained on April 12, 1959. After a life dedicated to priests and lay people in Gozo, as well as the poor in the missions whom he visited every summer, he passed away on July 30, 2004.