Every third Wednesday of the month, a prayer meeting for the beatification of Dun Mikiel Attard is held at Nadur parish church. Today’s meeting, to be led by Canon Ruben Micallef, will take place at 5.45pm. Guest participant, Don Roberto Gauci, Eikon centre director, will also lead the meeting.

Dun Mikiel Attard (1933-2004), of Nadur, was a holy priest who, notwithstanding his death years ago, is still remembered by hundreds who regularly visit his grave at the Nadur cemetery seeking his intercession.

In August 2012, former Bishop Mario Grech published the edict formally launching the diocesan process for his beatification.