A prayer meeting for all Gozitans to learn more about the spirituality of the Servant of God Dun Mikiel Attard will be held at St Peter and St Paul basilica in Nadur on Wednesday, November 17, at 6pm. The meeting will be led by Ta’ Pinu rector Fr Gerard Bugħagar and coordinated by Fr Ruben Micallef.

For the past two years, a prayer meeting is held at the Nadur basilica, where Dun Mikiel lived, every month. The meeting, on the spirituality of the pious priest, is held on the third Wednesday of the month between 6 and 6.30pm. The meeting is led by Fr Micallef.

Dun Mikiel was born in Nadur on October 1, 1933 and ordained on April 12, 1959. After a life dedicated to priests and lay people in Gozo, as well as the poor in the missions whom he visited every summer, he passed away on July 30, 2004.

In 2014, almost 10 years since the death of Dun Mikiel, then Gozo Bishop Mario Grech led a concelebrated Mass involving over 30 priests at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary, during which he declared open the diocesan process for Fr Attard’s beatification and sanctification.

In his homily, Mgr Grech extolled Fr Attard’s virtues and said that over 100 priests had signed a petition to hold this process. Fr Tony Sciberras was elected the postulator and seminary rector Daniel Xerri his assistant.

During the past years, several witnesses have come forward to declare under oath their spiritual and other experiences with Fr Attard who throughout his life emphasised God’s divine mercy to those who err and renewed hundreds in their spiritual life.