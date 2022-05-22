Mgr George Frendo OP, Archbishop Emeritus of Tirana-Durres in Albania, celebrated a commemorative mass for Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi, the founder of Id-Dar tal-Providenza, on the 35th anniversary of his death, which fell on May 13.

“Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi will remain for us a model for the love he showed towards persons with disability. He also showed courage. Courage strengthened with a tremendous faith in God’s providence and Id-Dar tal-Providenza is proof of this,” Mgr Frendo said.

He was assisted by Fr Martin Micallef, director, and Fr Trevor Fairclough, spiritual director of Id-Dar tal-Providenza. Also present were the home’s residents and employees.

Mgr Azzopardi, who founded the home in 1965, was born in Valletta on February 10, 1910 and died on May 13, 1987

This commemorative mass was not held for the past two years because of the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his homily, Mgr Frendo also addressed the home’s employees and told them that their work was not simply a job but “really and truly a mission and a mission of love”. He encouraged them to look at the face of every resident and see in it the face of Christ.

This was the first official visit of Mgr Frendo to the home. He was shown around the Dun Mikiel Museum, the therapeutic pool, the St Isidore Agriculture Centre, the SPRED Centre, as well as the multisensory rooms.