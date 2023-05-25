Duncan Micallef, the President of the Maltese Motorsport Federation, and former European champion of Top Fuel Dragster Drag Racing, is on his way to Santa Pod in England to take part in the Main Event, which is the first round of the European Drag Racing Championship for both motorcycles and cars.

After last week’s Maltese presence at Santa Pod by Zoqdi Racing Team, where through their driver Gary Camilleri and their Escort, they won the 6-cylinder Class, now it’s Duncan Micallef’s turn in the Top Fuel Dragster Class.

Micallef’s class, the most significant category in the championship, will be composed of six drivers, namely Susanne Callin and Dennis Nilsson from Sweden, Jndia Erbacher from Switzerland, Ida Zetterstrom from Aland, a region in Finland, and Stig Neergaard from Denmark.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt