Duncan Micallef elected new president of the Malta Motorsport Federation.

The Malta Motorsport Federation held its annual general meeting on Monday where, the agenda included the elections of three posts in the administration council of the same federation.

2017 European Top Fuel Drag Racing champion Duncan Micallef was elected as the new president to succeed Tonio Cini who lead the federation for the past 12 consecutive years.

Micallef picked up a higher number of votes than Jonathan Bruno who ran also for the top position.

The federation’s Sporting Delegate William England returned as vice-president as he out-voted George Abdilla.

England already served in this post for three years.

Old Motors Club Malta General Secretary Mr. Oliver Attard was uncontested for the post of vice secretary. Attard served as general secretary of the same federation for six years.

In his first speech as president Micallef thanked Tonio Cini for his service to the MMF for the last 12 years, together with all those that helped him during his presidency.

Micallef said that following these changes the federation shall benefit from a new lease of life, and more resources to address the many challenges faced by all clubs, drivers and enthusiasts.

One of the first targets for his presidency is to see more enthusiasts come forward and help the federation to help the clubs grow their sports.

MMF Administration

President: Duncan Micallef; vice-president: William England, general secretary Susanne Fenech; vice-secretary Oliver Attard; treasurer: Ruben Galea.