The Malta Chess Federation held its Annual General Meeting on February 5.

The new council for the next four years was formed. Duncan Vella was appointed president and Noel Grima will fill the role of vice-president. Jake Darmanin is the new General Secretary while Nina Thornton is Treasurer.

Geoffrey Borg will be the FIDE Delegate while Jamie Farrugia, Ron Sammut and Robert Novak are appointed members.

The AGM was attended by Kevin Azzopardi, general secretary of the Maltese Olympic Committee.

