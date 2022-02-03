Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune and Jane Campion’s dark Western The Power of the Dog head up this year’s Bafta nominations, with 11 and eight nods respectively, the body announced Thursday.

The two movies will vie with Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical Belfast, Adam McKay’s end-of-world comedy Don’t Look Up and Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1970s Licorice Pizza for the best film prize.

Belfast received a total of six nominations, while Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film No Time to Die had five, as did Licorice Pizza and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s troubled cowboy in Campion’s thriller is nominated for best actor, along with Leonardo DiCaprio for his role in Don’t Look Up, while Will Smith earns his first Bafta tap for his role as the Williams sisters’ father and tennis coach in King Richard.

Denzel Washington was however overlooked for a first Bafta nomination for his acclaimed starring role in The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Lady Gaga earned a best leading actress nomination for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, as did fellow US musician Alana Haim for her performance in Licorice Pizza.

Olivia Colman is however notably absent despite her role in The Lost Daughter, as is Kristen Stewart for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales in Spencer, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts said.

Belfast, House of Gucci and No Time To Die are all nominated for outstanding British film at this year’s awards, the winners of which are to be announced during an event at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 13.