Malta national teams head coach Michele Marcolini has recalled some key players ahead of this month's Euro 2024 qualifying double-header against Italy and Ukraine.

The national team will face Italy at the Stadio San Nicola of Bari on Saturday, October 14 before hosting Ukraine at the National Stadium on October 17.

Marcolini has named an enlarged squad of 36 players for these matches, which include a blend of familiar and experienced players as well as promising young players.

Floriana players Jan Busuttil and Dunstan Vella are back in Marcolini’s squad as well as defender Luke Tabone, who plies his trade with Wales club Haverfordwest Count AFC.

