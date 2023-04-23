Floriana FC are set to make a huge signing in the close season as they are set to secure the services of midfielder Dunstan Vella.

The 26-year-old midfielder had been a major component of the Hibernians team for the last few years that won several major titles in Maltese football.

However, his contract with the Paola club expires at the end of the season and the player has not reached an agreement with his current employers on a new contract.

Floriana, under the presidency of Johann Said, have been keen to lure to the club talented Maltese players and Vella had been on their radar for several months.

