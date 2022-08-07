Kayak for Charity duo Dorian Vassallo and Albert Gambina will be paddling canoes around Malta in aid of Inspire this month.

Last year, the men took on a paddling journey of more than 1,000 kilometres, from Malta to Sicily – a feat that took them almost a month to complete. This year, they are paddling an OC1 around Malta, which will be a first for the island.

Vassallo and Gambina are the only ones in Malta to own OC1 canoes, which are used in competitive sports.

The journey’s main challenges are stroke and seating, which are very different to that of a kayak. Therefore, both men may have to withstand severe back pain to complete the planned route.

There is also very limited storage space on the vessel, so any food and drink would need to be rationed throughout the challenge. Furthermore, they will paddle this 75-kilometre/42-nautical mile journey unassisted.

The entire journey should take just over 12 hours of hard work and paddling, but it also depends on weather conditions.

The pair plan to take on this new paddle journey after the Santa Marija feast.

The two men had raised €20,000 for Inspire last year. This year, they aim to break their own record.

All those interested in supporting Kayak for Charity can submit their donation on https://inspire.org.mt/kayakforcharity/.

Those wishing to donate via more options may e-mail fundraising@inspire.org.mt. For more information, visit https://inspire.org.mt/.