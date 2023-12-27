Two 100-foot supermaxis battled for the lead Wednesday in a storm-struck Sydney-Hobart race fleet reduced to 95 yachts after eight entrants pulled out of the punishing ocean event.

In a gripping late-morning struggle, LawConnect edged less than one nautical mile ahead of the favourite Andoo Comanche after a “cat-and-mouse” chase, with the lead switching throughout the night.

The duo were left in a duel after Hong Kong-owned supermaxi SHK Scallywag, which had been in a three-way battle for the lead, became the first major casualty on Tuesday evening when it suffered a broken bowsprit.

“We are pretty close after we were neck and neck overnight,” LawConnect captain Ty Oxley said in a racing update just a couple of hours before retaking the lead.

