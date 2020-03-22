Two suspect thieves caught red-handed while breaking into a Ħamrun residence on Saturday morning were granted bail upon their arraignment on Sunday.

Denis Cremona, 44, from Ħamrun was arrested and taken to court alongside Matthew Falzon, a 36-year-old Żabbar resident, to face charges of attempted theft, aggravated by means, value and place.

The duo were arrested in broad daylight, at around 10.30am on Saturday after police were alerted about a suspected break-in taking place at a residence on Atocia Street.

Officers from the district police station together with members from the Rapid Intervention Unit soon reached the scene where they came across Falzon on the doorstep of the residence, the front door showing signs of having been forced open.

The second man, Cremona, was soon spotted on the roof of the house.

Both men were arrested on the spot and arraigned on Sunday as relapsers. They pleaded not guilty to the attempted theft.

A request for bail was strongly objected to by prosecuting Inspector Matthew Galea who stressed that both men had an unruly character as clearly indicated by their criminal record.

Although both suspects appeared to have a drug problem, such an issue could best be dealt with if both were held under preventive arrest, Inspector Galea argued, adding that society’s security and peace of mind were of utmost importance, especially in these challenging times.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €100 each, a personal guarantee of €5,000 each, an order to sign the bail book twice weekly and to abide by a curfew between 4pm and 7.45am.

Inspector Matthew Galea prosecuted. Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace was legal aid counsel.