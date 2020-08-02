Two men caught with an illegal gun avoided jail time on Sunday after they pleaded guilty to charges in court.



The men, aged 30 and 63 and from Mqabba and Kirkop respectively, were arrested on Saturday after police discovered an unlicensed firearm in their possession.



They stood accused of criminal association with the intent of committing a crime.



Both men admitted to the charge when they appeared before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras on Sunday.



The 30-year-old man was handed a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and placed under a one-year probation order.



The 63-year-old man was fined €800.

Inspector Melvyn Camilleri led the prosecution.