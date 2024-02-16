Two people are to face criminal charges after police caught them red-handed with around 12 cannabis plants.

The two – a 40-year-old Cospicua man and 24-year-old Fgura woman – were caught with a dozen plants at a residence on Triq San Tumas in Fgura on Thursday evening.

Police officers who searched the residence also found various glass jars filled with sachets of suspected cannabis, as well as other items related to drug trafficking.

Officers then searched a farm belonging to the man in Triq Wied il- Għajn, Żejtun and found five more cannabis plants there. The woman was also caught with a sachet of suspected cocaine.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the case.

The two suspects are being held at police headquarters in Floriana and will be arraigned later on Friday before Magistrate Monica Vella, the police said in a statement.