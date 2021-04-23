Two young men landed in court on Friday both pleading not guilty after being tracked down by police as the suspects who mugged a Fgura resident, making off with a gold choker worth over €20,000.

Jake Camilleri, a 22-year-old Sliema resident, stood alongside Massimo Fasanelli, his 21-year-old alleged partner in crime, from Marsascala, as they were jointly charged over the violent robbery which took place on April 13 in Fgura.

They were charged with holding the victim against his will, causing him slight injuries as well as subsequently destroying the traces of their crime.

Fasanelli was separately charged with stealing the Toyota Hilux van which was then used on the night of the mugging.

The vehicle had been stolen from Tal-Balal on March 29.

He was additionally charged with stealing cash from a Swieqi petrol station on April 16, driving the van without a licence and insurance cover, as well as possession of cannabis and cocaine.

The gold choker, worth some €23,000, had been retrieved and is currently in police custody until it is presented in court at a later stage during the criminal proceedings.

The victim’s lawyer, Roberto Montalto, was present in court to minute this fact.

The item of jewellery would be returned to its owner once its value has been certified and relative witnesses have testified.

Camilleri had cooperated with investigators, had a perfectly clean criminal record, was still young and was trustworthy, argued his lawyer Matthew Xuereb, when making submissions on bail.

But Inspector Lydon Zammit, leading the prosecution, rebutted that Camilleri had only initially cooperated because he had “been taken aback” by the arrest.

“From then on, there was no further cooperation.”

Moreover, while in police custody, Camilleri had received messages on his mobile from his sister telling him that she was trying to get in touch with the victim.

She had been with that man just half-an-hour or so before the mugging, pointed out Inspector Zammit, confirming having seen those text messages “with his own eyes”.

And on Friday morning, Camilleri’s father had also tried to get in touch with the victim, the court was told.

Camilleri’s lawyer pointed out that the alleged victim, whose name was banned by the court, had a past criminal record with various theft convictions and had lately been posting “violent” posts on social media, including songs with violent lyrics such as “Kill them all” and “Wish you death”.

The two accused had also tried to wipe away fingerprints and other traces off the vehicle used in the crimes, before abandoning it at St Julian’s, the prosecution pointed out.

As for Fasanelli, his criminal record raised doubts about his trustworthiness and the risk that he would commit other wrongdoing if released from arrest, Zammit argued when the man’s lawyer, Charmaine Cherrett, put forward a similar request for bail.

Following the lengthy submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, rejected the request in respect of Fasanelli, in view of the gravity of the charges and the fact that the court lacked reassurance that he would abide by court conditions.

However, the request was upheld in respect of Camilleri who, after assuring the court that he could live at his family home in Sliema in spite of ongoing works there, was granted bail against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €10,000.

He was ordered to sign the bail book daily, abide by a curfew and keep away from Fgura and all prosecution witnesses.

“Make sure that you follow these conditions,” was the magistrate’s final warning.

Inspectors Stephen Gulia and Sarah Kathleen Zerafa also prosecuted.