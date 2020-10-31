Two men who pleaded guilty four months ago to a series of thefts targeting a St Venera petrol station were placed under probation, affording them a chance to tackle their personal difficulties.

Maverick Vella, 21 and Abraham Grima, 31, both from Qormi, had been arrested and escorted to court four months ago, charged with the strings of thefts allegedly committed over a two-day span in June.

The court was told how the duo would insert cash in the machine, dispense the fuel and then pull out the banknotes by means of a piece of tape affixed to the cash.

That trick had allegedly resulted in €232.94 worth of fuel being stolen from the pump.

The duo had admitted to the wrongdoing upon their arraignment, confirming their admission even after having been duly warned by the court and given time to reconsider.

Vella was separately charged with driving a Tata Indica with false number plates, without a licence and without insurance cover.

The court, presided over by magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia had upheld a request by the men’s lawyers for pre-sentencing reports for both accused.

A probation officer reported that Vella needed to work on his personal difficulties, particularly when it came to personal budgeting.

A psychiatric assessment of the man was also recommendable so as to work out a care plan tailored for his personal and emotional problems.

As for Grima, the report noted that the accused had a tainted criminal record, his first brush with the law taking place in 1999 and landing five convictions up to 2019, with a crime-free interlude between 2002 and 2018.

The probation officer recommended professional treatment to address the man’s personal problems, particularly in view of his tendency to go along with the flow and thus easily led astray.

Based on those reports, the court placed both of the accused under a three-year probation order, strongly warning them of the repercussions should they breach conditions.

Vella was separately banned from driving for 12 months, while Grima was placed under a three-year treatment order.

The court also ordered confiscation of the vehicle.

Inspector Matthew Galea prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono, Amadeus Cachia and Michele Cardinali were defence counsel.