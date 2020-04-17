Two men were jailed eight months each after admitting that they mugged a man in Marsalforn three months ago.

Abdiqani Omar Abdillahi, 30, and Najah Said Mohamed, 24, both Somali-born and living in Żebbuġ, Gozo, were the prime suspects of a violent robbery that took place at 8pm on January 27.

The victim - a 24-year old Somali man - suffered slight facial injuries after being hit with a metal bar by the two aggressors who robbed him of his cash.

The stolen amount was less than €233.

The aggressors were eventually tracked down by the police and were subsequently charged with aggravated theft, slightly injuring their victim as well as relapsing.

Najah was separately charged with having committed the offence during the operative period of a 23-month sentence suspended for three years in terms of a judgment delivered in December 2019.

The duo filed an early guilty plea.

The court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, declared both of the accused guilty upon their own admission and condemned each to an eight-month effective jail term.

As for Najah, the Court declared that the three-year operative period of his earlier suspended sentence will start afresh.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.