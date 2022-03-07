Armand Duplantis broke his own world record in the pole vault on Monday, clearing 6.19m at his third attempt at the indoor meeting in Belgrade.

The record came in the arena where the Indoor World Championships will start on March 18 with the men’s pole vault final on March 20.

He broke the world record in an almost empty hall, and in a competition where he was the only top-ranked pole vaulter.

After easily clearing 5.61m, 5.85m and then 6m, he passed 6.19m at his third attempt before rushing into the arms of his girlfriend at the edge of the track for a kiss.

