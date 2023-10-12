France’s talismanic captain Antoine Dupont is “100 per cent” ready to face defending champions South Africa in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final, scrum coach William Servat said.

Servat was speaking after 26-year-old Dupont trained for the second day wearing a headguard.

The scrum-half was given the green light to return to full contact training earlier this week after undergoing surgery on a fractured cheekbone.

He suffered the injury during the pool match against Namibia on September 21.

Due to Dupont’s injury the Springboks could target him defensively but Servat poured cold water on the idea of changing the half-back’s role in that part of the game.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com