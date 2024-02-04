Scrum-half Antoine Dupont said on Saturday he thinks France will react in a positive way after the heavy opening Six Nations defeat to Ireland.

Regular captain Dupont is missing for the tournament as he joins up with France’s seven-a-side squad before this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Friday’s 38-17 loss in Marseille left Les Bleus’ title hopes already hanging by a thread ahead of their trip to Scotland net week.

“It was hard to see France in such difficulty,” Dupont told Canal+.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.