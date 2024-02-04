Scrum-half Antoine Dupont said on Saturday he thinks France will react in a positive way after the heavy opening Six Nations defeat to Ireland.

Regular captain Dupont is missing for the tournament as he joins up with France’s seven-a-side squad before this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Friday’s 38-17 loss in Marseille left Les Bleus’ title hopes already hanging by a thread ahead of their trip to Scotland net week.

“It was hard to see France in such difficulty,” Dupont told Canal+.

