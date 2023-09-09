France captain Antoine Dupont said there was still room for improvement despite his team's impressive 27-13 win over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup's opening game on Friday.

Les Bleus trailed 13-9 with more than half an hour to play after a slow first period during which the All Blacks crossed after just 93 seconds.

In the final 30 minutes winger Damian Penaud and replacement back Melvyn Jaminet crossed for tries, with full-back Thomas Ramos clinical with the boot as he amassed 17 points.

"It's incredible to score almost 30 against the All Blacks in an opening game," Dupont told reporters.

"We know we're capable of doing better than that, especially the first half.

