Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Stephen Curry were among the NBA superstars who said on Monday they were interested in playing for the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

An American lineup of NBA talent will seek a fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal next year in France, where Durant could become the first US man with four basketball golds.

“I will play in the Olympics next year,” Durant said during media day for the NBA Phoenix Suns.

All-time NBA scoring leader James, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar who won gold in 2008 and 2012, downplayed his interest, saying simply, “Yeah, I do. I do have interest. We’ll see what happens.”

