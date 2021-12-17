Kevin Durant finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as the short-handed Brooklyn Nets beat Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 on Thursday in New York.

Durant, the league’s leading scorer, delivered a key four-point play with 1:46 remaining and the game tied.

“It’s a challenge knowing how you’re going to come in to the games because a lot of these teams, they scheme for me a little different,” Durant said.

