Kevin Durant scored 31 points to post his 10th consecutive game of 20 or more points, as the Brooklyn Nets routed the host Toronto Raptors 116-103 on Sunday.

Durant also had seven rebounds and seven assists, as Brooklyn won their fifth straight game in front of a crowd of 19,800 at Scotiabank Arena.

“Like we said since day one, he’s been unbelievable this season at both ends of the floor, rebounding, scoring, facilitating,” said Nets coach Steve Nash.

Durant was playing in Canada for the first time since tearing his left Achilles tendon while playing for the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA finals.

