Kevin Durant will spearhead a powerful United States basketball team chasing a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal after being named in the squad for next month’s Tokyo Games on Monday.

Brooklyn Nets star Durant was included in a 12-man roster which will be led by San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich with assistant coaches Steve Kerr, Lloyd Pierce and Jay Wright.

