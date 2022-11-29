Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points to power Brooklyn to a 109-102 NBA victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday that kept the Nets trending in the right direction.

Durant’s was just one of the 40-point performances on Monday as Devin Booker poured in 44 to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 122-117 victory over the Kings in Sacramento and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 in a 142-127 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While the league-leading Boston Celtics romped to victory again, leading wire-to-wire in a 140-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets, the Philadelphia 76ers erased a 16-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 104-101 in star center Joel Embiid’s return from injury.

In Brooklyn, the Nets had their hands full early with the Magic, who led by 10 in the first quarter.

The Nets were up by one at half-time, and Durant erupted in the third quarter, scoring 19 points, blocking two shots and coming up with a steal in the period as the Nets seized control.

