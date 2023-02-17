Kevin Durant believes the Phoenix Suns have been transformed into NBA title contenders following his recent blockbuster trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

The 34-year-old superstar joined Phoenix last week in a stunning move that has reignited the Suns’ hopes of finally winning their first NBA championship.

Durant, who is currently on the mend from a knee injury, was greeted by around 3,000 fans on Thursday at a press conference at his team’s home venue ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player said he believed that the Suns were now ready to challenge for the title, citing the experience of head coach Monty Williams and general manager James Jones, a three-time NBA champion as a player.

“I think we got all the pieces to be successful,” Durant said.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...