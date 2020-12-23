Kevin Durant’s smooth-as-silk NBA return is “kind of scary for the rest of the league,” Steve Kerr, his former coach at the Golden State Warriors, said Tuesday.

Kerr coached Durant through two NBA Championship runs with the Warriors and had a court-side seat as Durant played his first meaningful NBA game since suffering a career-threatening torn Achilles tendon playing for Golden State in game five of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Not long after Durant departed for Brooklyn as a free agent, but by the time he finally suited up for the Nets on Tuesday, in the first day of the 2020-21 season, it had been 561 days since his last competitive game.

“(His play) is kind of scary for the rest of the league,” said Kerr, whose Warriors were blown out 125-99.

“I couldn’t tell one difference between seeing him 18 months ago to seeing him (now),” Kerr added.

