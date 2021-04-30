Kevin Porter became the youngest NBA player to post a 50-point double-double with assists as last-placed Houston Rockets snapped a five-game losing skid with a 143-136 upset win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

The 20-year-old finished with 50 points and 11 assists to surpass his previous career best of 30 points. He joined LeBron James, Brandon Jennings and Devin Booker as the only players to score 50 points in an NBA contest before turning 21.

