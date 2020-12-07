Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will visit the Golden State Warriors, the team he led to two titles, on February 13 as part of the NBA first-half schedule released Friday.

The league announced its first days of season-opening showdowns December 22-25 on Wednesday, then followed up with the early portion of a lineup of 37 or 38 games per club through March 4, 2021.

The NBA will announce the remainder of the schedule of 72 games per club (March 11-May 16) during the latter part of the first half, allowing for potential Covid-19 postponements as it attempts to play in home arenas, mostly without spectators at the start, rather than the bubble used to complete last season.

Among the notable contests from the two months of the campaign revealed Friday will be Durant’s return to the Bay Area, having signed with the Nets as a free agent last year following a torn Achilles tendon suffered in the NBA Finals.

Durant was the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for the Warriors in 2017 and 2018 when they beat the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in the championship series.

