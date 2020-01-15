Francesco Durante (1684-1755) was a Neapolitan composer of sacred music. He is considered to be one of the most accomplished of church composers for the style and the period, often regarded as the founder of what is known as the sentimental school of Italian church music.

Messa de’ Morti in C minor for soloists, choir and orchestra is being performed this evening by Cantar Lontano, Valletta Baroque Ensemble & the Monteverdi Project and will be directed by Marco Mencoboni. The Mass rates as one of Durante’s most important compositions. The piece was first performed in 1746 at the church of San Giacomo degli Spagnoli in Rome on the occasion of the death of King Philip V of Spain.

This event is taking place today at 7.30pm at the church of St Philip of Agira, Żebbuġ, Malta. Tickets from www.kultura.mt. More information is available at www.vallettabaroquefestival.mt.