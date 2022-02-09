FA Trophy holders Balzan broke little sweat to cruise past Challenge League side Pieta’ Hotspurs 5-1 and clinch a last 16 berth. The Reds opened a two-goal lead early inside the first 10 minutes with a brace from Serbian Milan Duric. Balzan’s third came halfway into the first half through Milos Mijic. Balzan’s two other goals came early in the second half as they will shift their focus on their championship commitments.

They will now face one of either Ħamrun Spartans and Naxxar Lions in the round of 16 clash, with the latter sides on Thursday morning.

