A Dutch court heard a challenge by an environmental group Thursday against official permits for the Zandvoort track to host the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix.

Activists from Duinbehoud (Dune Conservation) say the case could force the cancellation of the GP, due to be held in September for the first time since 1985.

Their case at the court in the city of Haarlem says emissions levels at the circuit are too high for a surrounding protected area and would harm local wildlife.

