Sarina Wiegman is to replace Phil Neville as head coach of the England women's football team next year, the Football Association (FA) announced on Friday.

The 50-year-old Dutch woman will take charge of the Netherlands in next year's Olympics before assuming control of England.

The former Dutch international defender will be in charge when England hosts the 2022 Euros, the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the following Euros in 2025.

