Dutch coach Frank de Boer stepped down on Tuesday after the Netherlands’ dismal Euro 2020 last-16 elimination by the Czech Republic.

De Boer’s decision comes as speculation mounted over his future as manager of the Oranje following the team’s 2-0 loss in Budapest on Sunday evening.

“I have decided not to continue as national coach. The target has not been achieved, that is clear,” De Boer, 51, said in a statement released by the Dutch football federation KNVB.

De Boer said when he was appointed in 2020 it was an “honour” but he was also “aware of the pressure that would come upon me from the moment I was appointed”.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta