The 2022-23 women’s league season is promising to be one of the most attractive and exciting campaigns in recent years.

Ten-time Maltese champions Birkirkara have ushered in a new era following the departure of Melania Bajada after five seasons. Her place will be taken by Jose Borg who will bring with him plenty of experience from both the men and women’s game.

One of Borg’s former clubs, Hibernians, have announced their return to the women’s game after an absence of almost three seasons.

The most decorated club in Malta’s women’s game named Keith Gouder as coach. He led the Paolites to their first league title in 2014 since 2008 and he hopes he can revert the trend once again after Birkirkara have dominated the local scene in recent years.

Another club that is striving to make an additional upgrade to its recent improvements is Swieqi United.

