World-renowned Dutch composer and conductor Jacob De Haan will present his work Missa Brevis at the St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral in Mdina on March 16.

The event is being held to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Società Filarmonica Nazionale La Valette and will see De Haan conducting the La Valette Symphony Band.

It will be the maestro’s first ever conduction of his original sacred music masterpiece for band, soloists and choir in Malta. He regularly conducts orchestras and bands in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Australia and the US, and his works include original compositions for band, musica da camera, classical and choral.

His Missa Brevis was composed for choir and wind band. Commissioned by the Conseil Departemental pour la Musique de Haute-Alsace, the work was first conducted by the composer himself on June 23, 2002, and shown live by the French television channel France 2.

The main performers on March 16 will be soprano Rosabelle Bianchi, baritone Louis Andrew Cassar, Dominic Darmanin, conductor of the La Valette Band, violinist George Curmi ‘il-Pusé’ and the Coro Bel Canto led by Herman Farrugia Frantz.

The event will start at 6.45pm. Tickets are available from the La Valette Band Club, in Republic Street, Valletta, or by calling 7988 2828 or e-mailing lavaletteband1874@gmail.com.

Tickets are also available online from showshappening.com.