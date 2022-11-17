A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three men and acquitted one for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 that killed all 298 people on board.

Russians Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko were tried in absentia and found guilty of murder and intentionally causing an aircraft to crash, while Russian Oleg Pulatov was not guilty, head judge Hendrik Steenhuis said.

They were charged with the murder of all 298 passengers and crew who died when a Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was hit over separatist-held eastern Ukraine by what investigators say was a missile supplied by Moscow.

Prosecutors have demanded life sentences for the suspects although the men are unlikely to serve time.

The suspects were allegedly part of Kremlin-backed forces and had key roles in bringing the BUK missile from a military base in Russia and deploying it to the launch site -- even if they did not pull the trigger.

The trial represented the end of a long search for justice for the victims of MH17, who came from 10 countries, including 196 Dutch, 43 Malaysians and 38 Australians.

"If they are guilty, the international community should hunt them down," Evert van Zijtveld, who lost his daughter Frederique, 19, his son Robert-Jan, 18, and his parents-in-law, told AFP before the verdict was delivered.

The crash triggered global outrage and sanctions against Moscow, with Ukraine's famed sunflower fields littered with bodies and wreckage. Some victims, including children, were still strapped into their seats after the plane was blasted out of the sky.

Eight years later, the region where MH17 crashed has become one of the key battlegrounds in Russia's nearly nine-month-old war in Ukraine.

The MH17 trial has meanwhile emerged as a something test case for efforts to bring perpetrators to justice over war crimes in Ukraine since 2014.

The trial opened in March 2020 with a sombre reading of the names of all 298 victims. The court also visited the twisted wreckage of the plane, which has been reconstructed at a Dutch military base.

Three of the suspects were tried in absentia, while Pulatov had legal representation at the trial and made a video statement in which he said he was not guilty.

Prosecutors said Girkin, 51, a former Russian spy who became the so-called defence minister of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic, was in contact with Russia to obtain the missile system.

He has denied the rebels were involved in downing MH17.

- Backdrop of war -

Girkin recently criticised the Russian military over its handling of this year's invasion and reportedly volunteered to fight in Ukraine.

Dubinsky, 60, who has also been tied to Russian intelligence, allegedly served as the separatists' military intelligence chief and was responsible for giving orders about the missile.

Pulatov, 56, an ex-Russian special forces soldier, and Kharchenko, 50, who allegedly led a separatist unit, were subordinates who played a more direct role in transporting the missile, prosecutors said.

The BUK missile had been identified as coming from the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade from Kursk in Russia, the court heard.