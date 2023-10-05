European Union lawmakers on Thursday approved former Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra to take over a top EU climate job, despite concerns over his past ties to the oil industry.

The European Parliament voted 279 to 173 to back the candidacy of the 48-year-old conservative politician in the face of criticism from climate groups.

Environmental activists had slammed Hoekstra's nomination as "climate action" commissioner over his past employment at energy giant Shell and his track record in power.

But he overcame initial reticence from the parliament's environment committee thanks to a political deal that saw Slovak commissioner Maros Sefcovic also approved to oversee the ambitious climate pact known as the European Green Deal.

Hoekstra was put forward for the climate portfolio after his compatriot, Frans Timmermans, returned to domestic Dutch politics.

Timmermans had been a powerful executive vice president of the European Commission, in charge of overseeing the European Green Deal.

Hoesktra will serve under Sefcovic as the official in charge of "climate action".

He will be in office until at least May next year, when a new EU commission will be formed after the European Parliament elections.

Despite the short tenure, Hoekstra will now spearhead the EU's delegation at the crucial COP 28 climate talks starting in the United Arab Emirates at the end of next month.

When his name was announced, a petition against his transfer to Brussels quickly garnered tens of thousands of signatures.

It criticised the appointment of a "fossil fuel manager", given his background.

After graduating from university, Hoekstra worked for Shell for two years before moving on to global consultancy giant McKinsey.

He was appointed as finance minister to serve in Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's third coalition government in 2017 before becoming foreign minister in 2022.

Green groups also attacked his record in office, when he opposed ending the exploitation of a major gas field, blocked measures to reduce nitrogen emissions and propped up airline KLM.