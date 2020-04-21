The Dutch football federation (KNVB) announced on Tuesday its intention to call an end to the season, subject to discussions with UEFA, following the government's decision to extend a ban on large gatherings until September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The professional football committee intends to not continue to play the 2019/20 competition. The KNVB will consult UEFA, after which a decision will be taken," the federation said in a statement.

Clubs and other stakeholders will meet Friday to discuss the issue.

According to the KNVB, matches behind closed doors will not be possible as they are considered events which require a permit and police presence.

"There will be no matches before September 1," the statement added.

The top-flight Eredivisie and second division have been suspended since March 12.

Earlier on Tuesday, European football's governing body UEFA made "a strong recommendation" to finish domestic competitions after holding a videoconference with its 55 member associations.

However, it added that "some special cases will be heard once guidelines concerning participation to European competitions -- in case of a cancelled league -- have been developed."

UEFA said any decisions would be announced after its Executive Committee meets on Thursday. Before that it is due to meet with the powerful European Club Association (ECA) and the European Leagues grouping, which represents nearly a thousand clubs in 29 countries, on Wednesday.

There are eight rounds of matches left in the top division, with defending champions Ajax ahead of AZ Alkmaar on goal difference. The Dutch Cup final had been scheduled for April 19.

Cuschieri's PSV commitments halted

This decision means that Rachel Cuschieri will see her PSV Vrouwen’s commitments come to a halt due to the virus.

Rachel Cuschieri (left).

The Dutch FA is expected to announce any decision about the future of the league this Friday, with Cuschieri’s side leading the championship.

Last month, they were due to host rivals Ajax at the famous PSV Stadion.

“It’s a dreadful feeling not having to play proper football and not seeing my team-mates,” Cuschieri had told the Times of Malta earlier this month.

“If the league gets postponed, it will be a blow for us as we were top of the standings and we worked really hard to retain that position. It will be down to the Dutch FA to decide the outcome of our championship, whether it gets cancelled or at least stopped now and reward teams according their final positions.”

PSV were first in the championship with 32 points followed by Ajax on 25 points after 12 games played.