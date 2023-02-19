For the third summer in a row, the Netherlands women’s national team will be carrying the expectations of a whole country in delivering a positive result in a major tournament.

The eighth-ranked nation in the FIFA list will be heading to Australia and New Zealand in search of a first ever World Cup success, come next July.

The Leeuwinnen (Lionesses in Dutch) are on the back of a disappointing European Championships last summer, where their title defence was halted in the quarter-finals by France.

That result prompted the Dutch FA to part ways with previous coach Mark Parsons and hand the reins of the team to Andries Jonker.

