Dutch football great Arjen Robben announced his retirement from his youth club FC Groningen on Thursday, ending an illustrious career spanning two decades.

Considered to be one of the best wingers of his generation, Robben rejoined FC Groningen last year after stints that saw him win accolades at Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, in later years.

“I’ve decided to stop with my active football career,” Robben said in a Tweet.

“It was a difficult choice,” said the 37-year-old of his decision, which was also confirmed by FC Groningen.

