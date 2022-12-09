The Netherlands will be bidding to “change” the memories from their semi-final loss on penalties in 2014 when they face Argentina again at the World Cup on Friday, said forward Memphis Depay.

One of the tournament’s most storied rivalries will add another chapter in the quarter-final clash at Lusail Stadium, eight years after Louis van Gaal’s side were a shootout away from reaching the final in Brazil.

Depay was a unused substitute that day, but is expected to start this time around.

“In 2014 I was there and things ended slightly differently (to how we wanted) but I’d like to change that now,” the Barcelona forward told a pre-match press conference.

A semi-final place against Brazil or Croatia is up for grabs and Van Gaal, back in charge for a third spell, knows his team will need to step up.

